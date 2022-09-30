Hollencrest Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.86. 65,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

