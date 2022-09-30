Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $126,044,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $10,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $7,490,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.12. 2,480,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,766,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.