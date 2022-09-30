Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $126,044,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $10,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $7,490,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.12. 2,480,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,766,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $67.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
