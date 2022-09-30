Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $517.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,314. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

