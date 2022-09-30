Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

