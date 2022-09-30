Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 3,300 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

