Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1640565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,934 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

