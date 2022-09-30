HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.45. HilleVax shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 15 shares traded.
HilleVax Trading Down 9.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
