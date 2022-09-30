Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 17.15 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,366.65 ($16.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,433.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,679.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.34.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.