Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 29,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

