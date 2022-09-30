Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.84

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.84 and traded as low as $67.05. Heineken shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

Heineken Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

