Heather Peacock Sells 989 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).

CyanConnode Price Performance

Shares of LON CYAN traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 11.50 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 427,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,715. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67.

Get CyanConnode alerts:

About CyanConnode

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.