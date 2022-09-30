Heather Peacock Sells 989 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).
CyanConnode Price Performance
Shares of LON CYAN traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 11.50 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 427,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,715. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67.
About CyanConnode
