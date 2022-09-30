Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

