Head-To-Head Comparison: ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf N/A -22.94% -9.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $13.43 million 10.41 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ChinaCache International and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TeraWulf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChinaCache International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

TeraWulf beats ChinaCache International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

