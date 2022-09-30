HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

