HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$345.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

