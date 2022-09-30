Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.90

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Hays Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
Hays Increases Dividend
About Hays
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.