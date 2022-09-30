Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

