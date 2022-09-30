Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,627. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.