Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Sells £73,917 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Christopher Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HL stock opened at GBX 884.80 ($10.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,923.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 888.99.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

