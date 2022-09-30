HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.63 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $683.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

