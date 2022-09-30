Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,343.00

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Hanzo Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hanzo Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hanzo Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hanzo Inu

Hanzo Inu launched on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hanzo Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hanzo Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hanzo Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.