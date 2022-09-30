H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday.

H2O Innovation stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

