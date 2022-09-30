H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in September

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 562,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

