H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

