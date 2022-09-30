GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

