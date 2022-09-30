GXChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $691.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and $691.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.