Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.88). 2,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.14.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

