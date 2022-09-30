Guggenheim Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE VFC opened at $30.42 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $78.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

