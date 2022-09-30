GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

