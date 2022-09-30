G&S Capital LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RYE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,037. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

