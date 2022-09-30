G&S Capital LLC Purchases 19,920 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. 17,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

