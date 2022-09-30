G&S Capital LLC Has $255,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91,360 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,049. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

