G&S Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,641. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

