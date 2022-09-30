G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.