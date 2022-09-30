G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

