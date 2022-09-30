G&S Capital LLC Buys 161 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.78. 26,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. The company has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average of $306.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

