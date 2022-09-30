G&S Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

