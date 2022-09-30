Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Trading Up 10.0 %
Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at 11.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 13.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.51.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
