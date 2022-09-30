Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Trading Up 10.0 %

Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at 11.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 13.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.51.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.