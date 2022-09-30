Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,562 shares.The stock last traded at $131.42 and had previously closed at $131.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

