Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

