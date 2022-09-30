GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.11 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.15 ($0.13). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,504 shares.

GRIT Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.18. The stock has a market cap of £561,514.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50.

About GRIT Investment Trust

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

