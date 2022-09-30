Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Buys 35 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 35 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £150.85 ($182.27).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.6 %

GPE traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 435.40 ($5.26). 378,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 538.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.97. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Baader Bank reduced their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.50 ($8.67).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

