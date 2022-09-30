Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $736.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.55 ($8.90) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.27). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($8.89), with a volume of 442,820 shares.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 736.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Articles
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.