Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Great Eagle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Great Eagle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.