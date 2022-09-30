Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Shares of ETCG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.