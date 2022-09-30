Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $673,589.84

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $673,589.84 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.35 or 1.00033792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00082676 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance (CRYPTO:GFI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

