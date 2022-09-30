Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,697,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 87,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

