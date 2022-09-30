Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 252,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,310. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

