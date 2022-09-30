Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.99. Graham shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 19,490 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Insider Activity

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

