Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

